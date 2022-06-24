'Drishyam 2': Shriya Saran Shares BTS As She Wraps The Ajay Devgn & Tabu Starrer Film

After keeping the audience on the edge of their seats in the 2015 thriller drama film Drishyam, the entire cast of the suspense thriller are once again returning to the silver screens with Drishyam 2. The sequel film will see Ajay Devgn stepping into the shoes of Vijay Salgaonkar alongside Shriya Saran reprising her role as Nandini Salgaonkar, Vijay's wife.

Along with actors reprising their roles from the previous film, Drishyam 2 will also witness some fresh additions to the cast lineup. Ever since the film was announced, the makers are leaving no stones unturned in fueling fans' excitement by sharing constant updates about the film. Recently, actor Shriya Saran took to her social media space and shared some unseen BTS while announcing the wrap of her character from Drishyam 2.

Shriya Saran shares BTS from Drishyam 2

On Thursday, Shriya Saran took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the sets of Drishyam 2. In one of the pictures, the entire cast and crew of the film including Ajay Devgn, Shriya, Tabu, Ishita Dutta and many others were seen cutting a cake. The rest of the pictures saw Saran posing with a bouquet.

Sharing the pictures, Shriya penned a heartwarming note. She wrote, "Thank you @andreikoscheev for beautiful flowers. Thank you for the best crew ever! @abhishekpathakk you are ammmaaaazzziiingggg director. So happy to have worked with you .@tabutiful you are gorgeous and beautiful inside out. Absolutely love you !@ajaydevgn thank you for being a fantastic actor. Pleasure working with you again . #Drishyam 2, Nandani shoot over for me, and I miss her ….". Take a look:

More about Drishyam 2

The film is being helmed by Abhishek Pathak. It will star Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. While Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu will yet again portray IG Meera. Rajat Kapoor will also return as Meera's husband, while Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta will play Nandini Salgaonkar and Anju, respectively. Drishyam 2 is the official remake of the 2021 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. Reportedly, the film is expected to pick up events from the first part of Drishyam.

Image: Instagram@shriya_saran1109