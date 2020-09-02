Pearl V Puri With Surbhi Jyoti Or Ishita Dutta: Which Onscreen Pair Was Much-loved?

Pearl V Puri, Surbhi Jyoti and Ishita Dutta are among the prominent faces of the Television industry. The Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil actor Pearl has paired up with both Surbhi and Ishita in two leading television Indian shows. Read how their chemistry and shows were perceived by the audiences.

Pearl V Puri & Surbhi Jyoti

The third season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin was headlined by Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead roles. The series traces the lives of shape-shifting serpent women who fight the evil to keep their ultimate source of power, the ‘naagmani’ safe. Naagin 3’s plot saw Naag Vikrant & Naagin Ruhi aka Bela reunite after hundred years. However, business tycoon Andy Sehgal and son Yuvraj along with his friends go to the old Havel where the shapeshifters were planning to get married.

ALSO READ| Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Or Mouni Roy: Who Styled Pastel Yellow Saree Better?

They try to sexually assault Ruhi and in an attempt to save her Vikrant gets killed by him. Mahir Sehgal enters the scene and snatches the gun from Yuvraj’s hand and thus Ruhi suspects Mahir as the murderer. Distraught Ruhi returns as Bela to seek vengeance upon Vikrant’s murderer and marries Mahir. The onscreen chemistry between Pearl V Puri and Surbhi was much loved by many. As per Filmi Beat and several other media portals, Naagin 3 was one of the highest rating shows of the year 2018.

ALSO READ| Surbhi Jyoti, Aahana S Kumra, Ashlesha Savant: Who Styled B&W Lining Sari Better?

Pearl V Puri & Ishita Dutta

Pearl P Puri and Ishita Dutta’s mesmerising chemistry was seen onscreen in Bepanah Pyaarr. The romantic mystery series began airing back in 2019 & ended in February 2020. The plot of the series revolves around Raghbir Malhotra and Bani Raichand who get married, however, Bani soon dies in an accident. Soon destiny brings Pragati into Raghbir’s life but events of his past still haunt him resulting in nightmares. Things take an interesting turn when Pragati by an invisible force is made to investigate Bani’s accident. The series unfolds if Bani’s death was an accident or a pre-planned murder. The online database IMDb has rated the show with 6.7 stars out of 10.

ALSO READ| 'Naagin' Star Pearl V Puri's Staggering Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read Details

ALSO READ| Pearl V Puri Goes Clean-shave For Janmashtami, Fans Go Gaga Over His Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.