Ishita Dutta Wishes Husband Vatsal Seth On His Birthday, Pens A Heartfelt Note

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth made an appearance in the popular TV show titled Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar. The two tied the knot in the year 2007. Vatsal Seth celebrates his birthday today. Ishita Dutta celebrated her husband's birthday by sharing a photo on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. Read on to know more about his post:

Ishita Dutta wishes Vatsal Seth on his bday

Ishita Dutt is an active social media user and also has a massive fan following of over 1 million followers on Instagram. She shares pictures that give a glimpse of her daily activities on Instagram. On the occasion of husband's 40th birthday, she took to Instagram to share some of their adorable pictures.

Ishita Dutta shared a bunch of photos where she can be seen having a fun time with husband Vatsal Seth. Sharing the pictures, she accompanied it with some thoughtful words. She penned, ''Happy happy birthday my friend my love my life....â¤ï¸

Can never express in words what you mean to me n how much I love you.. Happy bday vatty ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ @vatsalsheth''. Check out the post shared by Ishita Dutta on Instagram.

Fans of Ishita Dutta took to the comments section and wished Vatsal Seth on his birthday. Many have commented with heart emojis and wishing happy birthday. Check out the comments Ishita Dutta received after sharing pictures together on her husband's birthday.

Ishita Dutta kickstarted her acting career with a Telugu film titled Chanakyudu, where she plays the role of Swapna. She made her debut in the television industry with Ek Ghar Banaunga and made her Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed film, Drishyam, where she plays the role of Anju Salgaonkar. The actor has also been a part of Nach Baliye Season 6, and even appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 13.

Vatsal Seth is widely known for his performance in Taarzan: The Wonder Car. Apart from that, he is known for his performances in TV shows like Ek Hasina Thi and Haasil. Vatsal Seth even earned Lion Gold Awards for his performance in Haasil. He will next be seen in the Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl On The Train.

