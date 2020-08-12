'Drishyam' Director Nishikant Kamat Hospitalised, Hansal Mehta And Others Send Prayers

Director Nishikant Kamat, who is best known for his films like Drishyam and Madaari, has been hospitalised. According to a report by India Today, the filmmaker is hospitalised in Hyderabad and is in critical condition. As soon as this news broke, fans and celebrities like Hansal Mehta and others took to their social media to pour in wishes for the director and wished him a speedy recovery.

Nishikant Kamat hospitalised, Hansal Mehta prays for him

Hansal Mehta is quite active on his social media and is usually the first one to react to things. As soon as he heard the news about Nishikant Kamat's health condition, Mehta took to his social media to offer his prayers to the director. He wrote, "Praying for you Nishi.". [sic]

Pray for Nishi. He is a good person. a good film maker. #NishikantKamat ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) August 12, 2020

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who is known for his films like Parzania and Teenage Parents, also took to his social media to send his prayers for the director. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Pray for Nishi. He is a good person, a good filmmaker. #NishikantKamat". [sic]

Get well soon my friend filmmaker #NishikantKamat.

He is admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad and is supposed to be in a critical condition. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 11, 2020

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also took to his social media to extend his wishes to Nishikant Kamat. The Tera Kya Hoga Johnny director also revealed details on Kamat's health. He wrote, "Get well soon my friend filmmaker #NishikantKamat. He is admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad and is supposed to be in a critical condition". [sic]

The report further reveals that Nishikant Kamat suffered from cirrhosis of liver earlier. The filmmaker had to be hospitalised because of the relapse of his cirrhosis. The report further said that the director is in a critical condition.

Nishikant Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film titled Dombivali Fast in the year 2005. The film went on the become one of the biggest hits in the Marathi film industry. The movie received critical acclaim and went on to win the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006.

Kamat shot to fame when he directed the Ajay Devgn film Drishyam. The film was the official Hindi remake of the popular Malayam film of the same name. The movie also starred Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor. The director also tried his hand at acting with films like Fugay, Saatchya Aat Gharat, Julie 2, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and more.

