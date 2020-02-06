'Madaari', 'Qarib Qarib Single' & Other Films Of Irrfan Khan With 7+ IMDb Ratings

Irrfan Khan has established himself as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Many of his movies have earned recognition at the international level. The audience always expect something out of the box from the actor, and he has lived to the expectations with movies like Hindi Medium and Karwaan. Here are a few hidden gems from Irrfan Khan's filmography which bagged high ratings on Internet Movie Database (IMDb).

READ | Irrfan Khan's Upcoming Movies That Are Highly Anticipated Due To The Actor's Return

Irrfan Khan's films which bagged good IMDb ratings

Madaari - 7.5

The Nishikant Kamat directorial released in 2016. The adventure-drama features Irrfan Khan along with Jimmy Sheirgill and Vishesh Bansal. The film unfolds the story of a father, who loses his family in a disaster. Later, he makes a plan to take revenge from the people who were responsible for it. The critics garnered and lauded Irrfan Khan's performance in the film.

READ | Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pic Create Ripples On The Internet

Paan Singh Tomar - 8.2

The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial released in 2012. Apart from Irrfan Khan, the action-crime biography also stars Hemendra Dandotiya and Navneet Gairola in the lead. The film narrates the story of Paan Singh Tomar, who was a seven-time national steeplechase champion. The film also features his journey from an athlete to one of the most feared dacoits in Chambal Valley after his retirement.

READ | Irrfan Khan Birthday: Five Films Where He Played The Role Of A Character Actor

Qarib Qarib Single - 7

The Tanuja Chandra directorial hit the theatres in 2017. The star cast of the film includes Irrfan Khan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Bajrangbali Singh in the lead characters. The rom-com talks about two mid-age single individuals, who meet through a dating app. The film tickles the funny bone of the audience when the duo goes on a trip to Rishikesh. Irrfan's character is bubbly, whereas, Parvathy's character likes to follow a particular pattern and mannerism.

Mumbai Meri Jaan - 7.7

The film directed by Nishikant Kamat released in 2008. The multi-starrer also includes Paresh Rawal, Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan and Soha Ali Khan in the lead. The film unfolds the story of five individuals, whose lives are affected by the 2008 train bombings. The movie tracks how they move on in their life after sorting things out on their own.

READ | On Irrfan Khan's 53rd Birthday, Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts Of 'The Lunchcbox' Actor

Yeh Saali Zindagi - 7.5

The Sudhir Mishra's 2011 release, Yeh Saali Zindagi, was lauded by the critics for the performances of the lead cast. Chitrangda Singh and Arunoday Singh essay the lead characters along with Irrfan Khan. The crime-drama also features critically acclaimed actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla Sushant Singh and Yashpal Yadav among others.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Irrfan Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.