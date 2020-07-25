Dil Bechara Had Me Weeping, Says Hansal Mehta; Calls It 'tragedy Of A Life Gone Too Soon'

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara was digitally released on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar and many celebrities and fans tuned in for the film's premiere. Among many others, director Hansal Mehta also tuned in to watch the film but faced a Hotstar crash. Later, when he was done watching the film, the director took to his social media to give his verdict on the film in a series of tweets.

Hansal Mehta says Dil Bechara had him weeping

Hansal Mehta said that Dil Bechara is being seen as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput in a 'sad twist of fame'. He added that the film, which gave the audience a last glimpse of Sushant, has also lost 'sparkles' because of the film's cast and director Mukesh Chhabra. He further called it a charming film and lauded Chhabra for his 'wonderful debut'.

#DilBechara by a sad twist of fame is seen as a tribute to #SushanthSinghRajput.This film while giving us a last glimpse of a life sadly lost sparkles also because of #SanjanaSanghi, @swastika24 and because of @CastingChhabra — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 25, 2020

The filmmakers added in words of appreciation for the cinematography of Dil Bechara and the choice of location. He also lauded the director's choice of the film's cast. He urged netizens to watch the film for Sushant Singh Rajput and to remember his body of work. He also added that they should watch it for Chhabra's 'assured' debut.

It is a charming film, a good adaptation and a wonderful debut by Mukesh Chhabra. The choice of location, the cinematography and ensemble cast are very good. Watch #DilBechara to remember Sushant and his body of work. Watch it also for Mukesh Chhabra's assured debut. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 25, 2020

Penning down his emotions about the film, Hansal Mehta wrote that Dil Bechara had him 'weeping'. He said that the film had him in tears, even during humorous moments because of the 'tragedy of a life gone too soon'. He then praised musician AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya for the film's music.

The film had me weeping... The tragedy of a life gone too soon or the tragedy unfolding with young lives on screen both had me muddled up and teary eyed - even in moments of humour. And that title track by @arrahman and #AmitabhBhattacharya is a mesmerising melody. #DilBechara — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 25, 2020

Netizens were quick to respond to Hansal's tweets. One user wrote in the comments section, "Masterpiece! A brilliant portrayal of emotions by everyone". Praising Sanjana Sanghi aka Kizie Basu, another user wrote, "@sanjanasanghi96 is perhaps the perfect ode to @itsSSR. She shines and how. For me, it is her film and its magical when she chuckles at Manny's antics".

About Dil Bechara

Directed by Mukesh Chabbra, Dil Bechara is the official Bollywood adaptation of John Green's novel titled The Fault In Our Stars. It was earlier made into a Hollywood film starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley while the Bollywood version stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. The plot of the film is a tragic love story between two cancer patients who try to navigate their way through life despite their illness.

