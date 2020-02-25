'Drishyam's' Best Songs That You Should Definitely Listen To

Drishyam (2015), directed by Nishikant Kamat was one of the biggest critically acclaimed films of the year. The movie is one of the best Crime Drama films that Bollywood has ever had. The movie cast includes Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran, and Tabu in lead roles. The concept of Drishyam was something that the Indian Cinema was witnessing for the first time.

The plot of the film revolved around the desperate measures taken by a man who is trying to save his family from the dark side of the law after they commit an unexpected crime. Not only the film did great at the box-office, but the songs of Drishyam were also praised a lot. Here are the best songs from Drishyam. Read ahead to know more-

Best songs from the superhit Drishyam

Carbon Copy

Carbon Copy is a romantic and peppy song, sung by Ash King. The lyrics and music of the song are by Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj, respectively. Ketan Sodha is the music producer for the song.

Kya Pata

Kya Pata is a dark themed song, that is sung by Arijit Singh. The music of the song is by Vishal Bhardwaj. Ketan Sodha is the music producer for the song.

Dum Ghutta Hai

Dum Ghutta Hai is another serious and dark themed song from Drishyam. It is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The lyrics and music of the song are by Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj, respectively. Ketan Sodha is the music producer for the song. Chintoo Singh is playing the nylon guitar, with Paras Nath playing the flute and Deepak Borkar at the percussions were also a part of the song.

Kab Kahan Se

Kab Kahan Se is sung by K.K.. The lyrics and music of the song are by Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj, respectively. Ketan Sodha is the music producer for the song.

