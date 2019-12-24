Malayalam Films Of The Decade That Made It Big At Box Office; From 'Drishyam' To 'Uyare'

Malayalam cinema is considered one of the best mainstream film industries in the country. With a massive change in the content, narrative, and characters, Malayalam cinema has got a facelift over the years. Here is a list of 5 best Malayalam movies of the decade.

Drishyam

Drishyam was released in 2013. This movie was directed by Jeethu Joseph starring Mohanlal in the lead role. This movie was remade in several languages. The movie did extremely well at the box office and also curated a lot of positive critic reviews.

Bangalore days

Bangalore Days is a rom-com that released in 2014. The movie is directed by Anjali Menon and co-produced by Anwar Rasheed. The film features an ensemble cast consisting of Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar and Nithya Menon. The plot revolves around three cousins from Kerala who move to Bangalore, continuing Menon's trend of films about family relationships. The film did extremely well at the box office.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is directorial by Dileesh Pothan. The film stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Fahad Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Alencir ley Lopez, Vettukilli Prakash, and Sibi Thomas. The movie released in the year 2017. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum was a commercial success at the box office.

Kumbalangi Nights

It is a family drama film directed by Madhu C. Narayanan and written by Syam Pushkaran. It was jointly produced by Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under their production house Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Working Class Hero. The film stars Shane Nigam, Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Anna Ben, and Mathew Thomas. The movie released on February 7, 2019. It was a major commercial success at the box office and also widely appreciated by the critics.

Uyare

Uyare released on April 26, 2019. The movie is directed by Manu Ashokanand produced by Shenuga, Shegna, and Sherga. The film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas. The story follows the life of Pallavi Raveendran (Parvathy), an aviation student who survived an acid attack that disfigures her face and jeopardises her career. The movie was well-received by the critics and it was a major box office success of 2019.

