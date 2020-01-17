Malayalam Movies With Unexpected Climax: 'Drishyam', 'Mumbai Police' & Others

Malayalam movies have always been the flagbearer of path-breaking cinema. From bringing political messages to the forefront with movies like Sandhesam and Left Right Left to narrating modern-day tales with movies like Bangalore Days and Charlie, Malayalam cinema has offered its audience with some intriguing story, amusing twists, and impressive performances. The last decade in Malayalam cinema has been a path-breaking era with numerous hits and movies that represent the Malayalam cinema at the global pedestal. Here is a list of Malayalam movies from the last decade that made the news, especially for its unexpected climax.

Five Malayalam movies with an unexpected ending

Drishyam (2013)

The Jeethu Joseph directed, Drishyam, delved into the life of a family that surpasses an unfortunate ordeal successfully. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Meena, Siddiquie, and Asha Sharath in the lead, is also credited to be one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of all time. Drishyam, which received a warm response from the audience, was commended for its unexpected climax that took everyone by surprise. The climax of Drishyam tried to reinstate the moral compass of George Kutty, who would go to any extent to protect his family.

Also Read | Malayalam Movies In 2019 That Are Undoubtedly Worth A Watch!

Munnariyippu (2014)

A middle-aged man, who serves a murder trial, goes on a journey with a journalist to pen his life story, this forms the crux of this Venu directorial film. The movie, starring Mammootty, Aparna Gopinath, and Joy Matthew in the lead, was the talking point for its intriguing story and impressive performances by its lead characters. Besides the story and performance, the climax of Munnariyippu was also discussed, especially because it showed Mammootty in a different light.

22 Female Kottayam (2012)

The movie, starring Rima Kallingal, Fahadh Faasil, and Pratap Pothan in the lead, narrates the story of a nurse who is abused and raped by a man of power. The Aashiq Abu directorial was one of the most loved films of the year, and also minted money at the box office. Released in 2012, the movie's climax was the talking point, especially due to the violence it evoked and propagated.

Also Read | Dulquer Salman's Best Malayalam Movies That Are A Must-watch

Mumbai Police (2013)

The Roshan Andrrews directorial showcases a bitter-sweet relationship between three police officers, who get embroiled in a murder case. The movie, starring Prithviraj, Jayasurya, Aparna Nair, and Rahman in the lead, was one of the highest-grossing movies of the years. The movie, whose climax was the talk of the town, featured an intense scene between Prithviraj and Jayasurya.

Mayaanadhi (2017)

A modern-day love story, starring Tovino Thomas and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, was much loved for its narrative and the crackling chemistry between the leads. The Aashiq Abu directorial was reportedly one of the few Malayalam movies to have re-released in theatres, due to its popularity. Released in 2017, the heart-wrenching climax, till date, remains to be the most astonishing part of the film.



Also Read | Netflix: The 5 Best Malayalam Movies That You Must Not Miss Out

Also Read | Malayalam Movies In 2019: 'Jallikattu', 'Luca' And Other Top Hits

(Promo Image Courtesy: Mohanlal, Rima Kallingal, Prithviraj Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.