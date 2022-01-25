Dulquer Salmaan Teases New Track From 'Hey Sinamika' With Poster Featuring Kajal Aggarwal

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film Hey Sinamika. The actor is set to collaborate with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in the upcoming film. While fans are waiting for the movie to hit the theatre screens soon, the makers are keeping them entertained with regular updates. After receiving a lot of love for his rap song Achamillai, the Kurup star recently teased another single from the movie along with a loved up poster with Kajal Aggarwal.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a new poster of his upcoming film Hey Sinamika's second single Thozhi. In the poster, Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal could be seen sharing a romantic moment in the rain. Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous in a beige saree which she pairs with a white blouse. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan could be seen laughing with her under an umbrella while wearing a black coloured jacket on a blue t-shirt. The poster hinted the audience will see a romance between the two in the film.

Sharing the poster, the actor announced the film's second single Thozhi will be unveiled on January 27, 2022. He wrote, "Soul tapping melody Thozhi ft @kajalaggarwalofficial and @dqsalmaan to drop on Jan 27." The actor further mentioned Govind Vasantha has given the music to the song, while Madhan Karky has penned its lyrics. Actor Pooja Bhatt, who was seemingly impressed with Dulquer Salmaan's work, commented on the poster and wrote, "Another one??? Most impressed with your pace of work!"

Hey Sinamika's first single Achamillai

Dulquer Salmaan turned into a rapper for his first Tamil song Achamillai. The actor not only rapped so well but also impressed his fans with his dance steps in the music video. As the music video reached three million views in just three days on YouTube, the actor could not help but celebrate. He also shared a behind the scenes video of him rehearsing for the song. In the caption, he wrote, "3M in 3 Days !! Whattttt ?? Here’s a video of our rehearsals for Achamillai Achamillai! Big thanks to @brinda_gopal for editing this so nicely covering up my mistakes. I tend to go all Ghajini when it comes to remembering my steps."

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan