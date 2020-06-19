'Dune' Reshoots To Happen In Budapest This August, Reveals Oscar Isaac

Dune is an upcoming science fiction film helmed by Denis Villeneuve. The primary filming of the movie was completed in July 2019 and its first character look was revealed a couple of months back. Now Oscar Isaac who plays Duke Leto Atreides in the film revealed that the makers will be reshooting a few scenes in August. Read to know more.

Dune reshoots to happen in August

In an interview with a daily, Oscar Isaac disclosed that Dune team is going to do some additional shooting in mid-August. He said that the makers informed him that it would take place in Budapest, the capital and most populous city of Hungary. The actor mentioned that he saw some things cut together and stated that it just looks amazing. Isaac praised director Denis Villeneuve as he called him a “real artist” and noted that it will be exciting to see everything come together. He added that it is “kind of wild” that they are doing some additional shooting a few months before the movie is supposed to release. He referred to Star Wars saying that it happened with the epic space-opera film too.

Dune has an ensemble cast of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. It is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, published in 1965. The movie has become one of the most anticipated projects of the year due to its stellar cast and acclaimed director.

There would not be one, but two films. Talking about the movie with a daily, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve said that he would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie. He stated that the world in the book is too complex. It is a world that has power in detail.

Dune is a reboot of a 1984 movie with the same name and based on the same novel. It is about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Dune features Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Zendaya as Chani, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune has a screenplay by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, and Denis Villeneuve. It will be disturbed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 18, 2020.

