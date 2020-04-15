Jason Momoa Shares BTS Pictures From His Upcoming Film 'Dune'

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa shared the BTS pictures from his upcoming film Dune. The first look of the movie was released a day ago when actor Timothee Chalamet took to his Instagram to share the first look with the world. He was followed by the actor Zendaya who also shared the first look of her character from the film. Aquaman actor Jason Momoa shared not only the first look for his character from the film but also revealed a few details about the movie.

Dune BTS

In the series of pictures shared by Jason Momoa, various characters from the film have been revealed. In one of the BTS pictures, the director can be seen guiding the cast members on how the scene should be taken. It has been revealed that the cast of the film- Dune includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem along with Jason Momoa. Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 classic novel of the same name.

While posting the series of pictures on his social media, Jason Momoa revealed that he will be playing the character of Duncan Idaho in the movie. He further states how honoured he is to be a part of the film and even reveals the release date of the film, which is December 18. Jason Momoa on his Instagram account wrote, ‘Honored to be part of Denis Villeneuve’s new film Dune. I play Duncan Idaho -What Denis has created is pretty damn special and since the film isn’t in theatres until December 18 @vanityfair is sharing the first look at the world he and the team created. Much love to the cast and crew that I got to work with on this project. Excited for this one. #dunemovie’ [sic]

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet also shared their characters' first look on their social media accounts. It has been revealed that Timothee Chalamet plays the character called Paul Atreides in Dune. Dune is set in the distant future and revolves around Paul Atreides’ character, whose family is in control of the desert planet of Arrakis. However, Paul and his family and betrayed and the story revolves around some strong themes such as politics, religion and also dwells upon a man’s relationship to nature. In the movie Dune, Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

