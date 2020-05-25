Eid 2020: Maanayata Dutt Celebrates Festival With Kids Amid Lockdown; See Pics

Sanjay Dutt’s wife, actor Maanayata enjoys a massive fan following on her social media platforms and the star-wife recently took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of her Eid 2020 celebrations. As seen in the pictures shared, Maanayata can be seen posing for a happy picture, as she cuddles her children.

With the pictures shared, Maanayata wrote: "Eid Mubarak to everyoneðŸ¤—...May the doors of happiness and prosperity be open upon you. #eidulfitr2020 #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod". Take a look at the posts shared:

In another picture shared on her Instagram story, Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt's children, Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt can be seen standing hands-on-shoulders. In the picture, Shahraan Dutt can be seen donning a green Pathani Kurta, while Iqra is seen sporting a humble Salvaar Kameez. In another picture, Maanayata Dutt can be seen preparing something special. Take a look:

As per reports, Sanjay Dutt is currently alone in his Mumbai residence, as his family is stuck in Dubai due to the unprecedented lockdown extension. In an interview with a leading daily, Sanjay spoke about his experience with isolation and missing his family amid lockdown. The actor revealed that he has spent several periods of his life in lockdown and also mentioned that he is worried about his family’s safety even after knowing that they are fine and such times teach people the value of moments spent with loved ones. The actor also confessed that he spends most of his time by practising lines for his upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Sanjay Dutt on the professional front

Starring Sanjay, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in the leading roles, Torbaaz revolves around the life of a doctor, a child and an extremist leader. Directed by Girish Malik, the film is expected to release near the end of 2020. The film also stars actor Jay Patel and Rudrak Soni.

