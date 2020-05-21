Shruti Haasan On Her First Film 'Luck' Alongside Sanjay Dutt And Kamal Haasan's Reaction

Shruti Haasan started her career in Bollywood with the movie Luck. The actor was featured alongside Imran Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the movie. In a recent media interaction, Shruti Haasan talked about her first shooting experience and revealed how her father celebrated actor Kamal Haasan reacted to her acting debut.

Shruti Haasan said that her first shot was with Sanjay Dutt and she started to shiver as soon as the camera was switched on. The Luck actor added that she was very nervous and her co-star Sanjay Dutt had no idea that it was her first shot. However, her director Soham Shah knew about it and guided her through the process.

Furthermore, Shruti Haasan talked about her father’s reaction and said that her surname was getting her places that she couldn’t have reached otherwise and all her dad said was 'keep working' after watching the film. Shruti mentioned that she would rather have him criticise her rather than saying these words as according to her it was not even feedback.

Shruti Haasan, while reminiscing over her first film, said during the interview that every scene of the film Luck was really difficult for her and she felt like she had no idea what was going on. She added that she had been on a lot of sets before while she was growing up but acting in a film is a different ballgame altogether.

When asked if she liked her performance in the movie Luck, Shruti Haasan said that the only thing she liked about herself in the movie was her look. The actor mentioned that she also loved singing and performing on the song Luck Aazmaa. She feels great that people remember her for that song and not for her performance in the movie.

In the same interview, Shruti Haasan also shared that she was not naturally-gifted as an actor and must work on her skills. Shruti Haasan said that she did take her father’s advice seriously and started putting more effort into her work. She added that she was much happier doing her second film that was Anaganaga O Dheerudu.

Anaganaga O Dheerudu also marked Shruti Haasan's debut in the Telugu film industry. She added in the interview that it was only after her performance in the film 3, that she won her father’s approval.

