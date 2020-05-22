Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for school, says 'feel proud to be an alumni'

Amid coronavirus, several people are doing every bit to help the needy in this panic-stricken moment with not just food but with their acts of generosity as well. Recently, Bollywood’s ace actor Sanjay Dutt lauded the sincere efforts of his school, The Lawrence School of Sanawar for their incredible work towards the local students. The actor also expressed his happiness and felt proud over the fact that is an alumnus of the school.

Sanjay Dutt lauds the initiative by The Lawrence School of Sanawar

The Vaastav actor penned his emotions on his Instagram page where he wrote how the school is going extra miles to teach local students. Sanjay wrote that he “recently got to know about the noble work done by the school. The current headmaster, Himmat Singh, and a few other teachers are staying back to teach the local students amid the pandemic and lockdown. Their aim s not only on the academics but, also providing emotional support and helping them in these tough times.” At the end of the post, Sanjay expressed how proud he feels to be an alumnus of the school which has always taught him the spirit to never give up. He also extended his best wishes to all the people who are doing such great work.

Read: Shruti Haasan On Her First Film 'Luck' Alongside Sanjay Dutt And Kamal Haasan's Reaction

Read: Hope To Begin Shooting Of Sanjay Dutt's 'Blockbuster Gang' By July, Producer

As soon as he shared the post on Instagram, his friends from the industry were the first ones to leave a comment. His wife Manyata wrote, “Never give in.” Another user, Bunty Walia wrote that never give in is the motto! She also lauded the efforts of the headmaster and the teachers. Other users also thronged the comment section and poured in their love for the initiative. One of the users called Sanjay Dutt their inspiration. Another user thanked Sanjay for sharing such positivity on the Internet. A third user chimed in and wrote that the entire school and their team deserve a big salute from all the people for their relentless work.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt is all set to begin filming of comedy action drama Blockbuster Gang, soon as the nationwide lockdown is lifted, producer Sandip Singh said. According to the filmmaker, the team plans to go on floors in July-August if all goes well. Co-produced by Dutt and Anand Pandit, the story of Blockbuster Gang revolves around three dons and their gang members who aspire to become a don one day. The cast of the film will be complete when the lockdown is lifted, Singh said.

Read: When Rishi Kapoor's Friendship With Tina Munim Made Sanjay Dutt Try To Fight Him

Read: Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi's Upcoming Comedy Film To Be Shot In Goa?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.