'Ek Villain Returns': Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria-starrer Gets New July 2022 Release Date

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria are currently gearing up for the release of their film Ek Villain Returns, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 8, 2022, but has now been postponed. The director of the film, Mohit Suri took to his Twitter account to share the news and mentioned that the film is now set to hit the big screens on July 29 and fans can't wait to watch it. Apart from the duo, the film will also see Bollywood actors including John Abraham and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Ek Villain 2 release date

Ek Villain Returns is set to hit the big screens on July 29 2022, after it was postponed earlier. It was earlier scheduled to release on July 8 but fans will have to wait for a few more days to watch the sequel of the 2014 movie Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story.

The film starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles, and viewers wonder what the next part of the film will have in store for them.

The team wrapped up the shoot of the film in March 2022 and pictures from their celebration made the rounds online. The pictures saw several cakes with "It's a wrap" written on them and Tara Sutaria cut them during the celebration. She then fed her co-star Arjun Kapoor a piece.

Director Mohit Suri and the entire crew of the film could be seen taking part in the celebrations. Arjun shared a series of pictures and wrote, "Jo bhi important kaam kar rahe ho, sab karo adjourn. Because we have wrapped up #EkVillainReturns!"

Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria upcoming films

Apart from the upcoming Ek Villain Returns, the duo also has several other films in the pipeline. Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for his next film, The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar. The duo is in Himachal Pradesh and often shares some beautiful pictures from the location.

The movie will be directed by Ajay Bahl and fans can't wait to see the leading duo in an all-new avatar. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, was most recently seen in Heropanti 2, in which she took on the lead role alongside Tiger Shroff.

Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria, @arjunkapoor