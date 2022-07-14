'EK Villain Returns': Tara Sutaria Shares Pics Of 'cheek Pinching Saga' With Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated film Ek Villain Returns, which is all set to hit the big screens on 29 July 2022. The film serves as a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ek Villain which was released in 2014. Ek Villain followed the passionate love story of Guru and Aisha. Whereas, Ek Villain Returns will chronicle the life of the four individuals as they get entangled in a web comprising of love, action, suspense and murders.

As the release date of the film is inching closer, its lead actors Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the project. With the promotions of Ek Villain Returns going on in full swing, recently Tara Sutaria took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her 'cheek pinching saga' with her co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Tara Sutaria shares pics with Ek Villain Returns co-star Arjun Kapoor

On Wednesday, Tara Sutaria headed to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her co-actor Arjun Kapoor. In the pictures, the two stars were seen making goofy expressions as they posed together for a selfie. Morever, the blurry pictures also saw the Heropanti 2 actor pulling Arjun Kapoor's cheeks.

Sharing the post, Tara penned a hilarious caption. She wrote, "When we’re not busy being Villains, we’re busy being absolute buffoons. Presenting our alter ego’s - Ami and Timi Masi. And yes… the cheek pinching is a saga. @arjunkapoor"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online fans took to the comments section and dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons. Several celebs including Badshah and Arjun Kapoor also reacted to the post.

Take a look at their reactions:

Arjun Kapoor reveals Tara Sutaria is obsessed with his cheeks

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor also shared similar pictures of Tara Sutaria pulling his cheeks. Along with the pics, Arjun penned a quirky note. He wrote, "Can someone explain why this Villain is obsessed with pulling my cheeks? @tarasutaria #ekvillainreturns #throwback #cheekygal"

Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria