'Ek Villain Returns': Tara Sutaria Unveils The Title Of Her Debut Song With New Poster

After the box office failure of her film Heropanti 2, Tara Sutaria is now gearing up to wow the audience with her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The actor is not leaving any stone unturned in promoting her film with her co-stars. While she is busy with the film's promotions, Tara Sutaria is also excited as she is about to make her singing debut with the film. After much anticipation, the actor recently unveiled the title of her song along with its stunning poster.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara Sutaria recently unveiled the title of her debut Bollywood track Shaamat along with a poster. In the poster, Tara Sutaria could be seen in a boho look as she donned a red-coloured full-sleeves crop top on a pair of denim shorts. She accessorised her look with metal jewellery as she posed with a mic while looking upwards. The motion poster had some rain effects in the background. Sharing the poster, the Student Of The Year 2 star wrote, "Here’s a sneak peak!!! Are you ready for the rock anthem of the year??? SHAAMAT!"

Tara Sutaria further shared another motion poster from the film. The poster read, "New Rockstar IN TOWN is coming with the rock anthem SHAAMAT." In the caption, Tara Sutaria wrote, "SHAAMAT aayi hai My first song for EkVillainReturns." Take a look.

Tara Sutaria on her singing debut

According to several reports, Tara Sutaria has been singing since she was seven years old. The actor has performed in various operas and competitions in her childhood. Earlier this week, Tara Sutaria shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the recording studio in which she could be seen extremely focused on her work. In the caption, she wrote, "Been waiting a long time to share the largest part of who I am with you all.. It’s almost here :) You ready?"

Tara Sutaria will share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the upcoming film. The movie is the official sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

