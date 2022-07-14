Tara Sutaria Gears Up For Singing Debut In 'Ek Villain 2'; Says 'Been Waiting A Long Time'

Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The movie will mark the Student Of The Year 2 star's first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham. While the actor is on a spree of promotions, she is also excited to make her singing debut with the upcoming romantic thriller.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara Sutaria shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the recording of her singing debut. In the photo, the actor could be seen completely focused on her singing as she stood before a mic with a pair of headphones. In the caption, the 26-year-old mentioned how she has been waiting to unveil her song before everyone. She also teased that the song is going to come out soon and wrote, "Been waiting a long time to share the largest part of who I am with you all.. It’s almost here :) You ready? (sic)." Her beau, actor Aadar Jain cheered for her via the comment section as he wrote, "Can’t wait."

Tara Sutaria has been singing since she was seven years old. She has performed in various operas as well as competitions. ahead of her singing debut with the forthcoming film, she also performed the hit track Galliyan at Ek Villain Returns trailer launch.

Tara Sutaria showcases her goofy side with Arjun Kapoor

Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor have been bonding ever since they began filming Ek Villain Returns. The actors are often seen pulling each other's legs and also getting involved in fun banters on social media. The former recently shared a series of pictures from the film's promotions with Arjun Kapoor. In the photos, Tara Sutaria, dressed in a white corset top and blue jeans could be seen pinching Arjun Kapoor's cheeks. In the caption, she wrote, "When we’re not busy being Villains, we’re busy being absolute buffoons. Presenting our alter ego’s - Ami and Timi Masi. And yes… the cheek pinching is a saga. (sic)"

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will see Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in high-octane action, while Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani will play mysterious characters. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie is set to hit the theatres on July 29.