Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Ekta Kapoor And Tusshar Kapoor Look Adorable With Jeetendra

Ekta Kapoor has come a long way ever since her debut with Padosan in 1995. She was shot to fame with her popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She comes from a filmy background with father Jeetendra being a popular actor of his era and brother Tusshar Kapoor who is best known for his role in the Golmaal franchise. Ekta Kapoor often shares pictures with her family and shares a great bond with them. A series of unseen pictures of the director with her family were shared by one of her fan clubs.

Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor clicked candidly with Jeetendra

In the first picture, young Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor are seen laughing as they get clicked candidly with Jeetendra. The next is a black and white picture of the sibling duo where Tusshar is seen holding on to a railing making a goofy expression while Ekta happily poses next to him. Another one is a picture of young Ekta who totally adorable in two pigtails.

The fan club also shared a picture of the two with their parents. The last picture the fan club shared was a black and white picture of young Ekta Kapoor and baby Tusshar Kapoor sitting close to Jeetendra as they all pose for the camera. The fan club captioned the post, "Here is to brightening your day!😍⭐

Some throwback pictures to the good old days when life was simpler.😊". [sic]

On the work front, Jeetendra recently made his digital debut with Baarish 2 alongside Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi. Talking about his debut in an interview, the actor said that he feels great to be back on screen for a series like Baarish that finally convinced him to make his debut. He added that the cast and crew have been extremely warm and affectionate towards him.

Ekta Kapoor recently launched the second season of her popular web show Baarish. Although fans were disappointed with how the season ended, actor Sharman Joshi cleared up in an interview that the season still has about 9 episodes left which will be released once they are able to complete the remaining shoot for it. He assured the fans that they will shoot for the show as soon as it is safe to do so.

Tusshar Kapoor is set to star in Laxmmi Bomb. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead role. He has also been signed up for the Golmaal sequel which will be the 5th film of the Golmaal franchise. Kapoor will reprise his role as Lucky Gill in the film.

