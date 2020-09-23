Elnaaz Norouzi Backs Anurag Kashyap, Says He 'modified' Sex Scene As She Was Uncomfortable

Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Norouzi came in support of director Anurag Kashyap after actor Payal Ghosh accused him of alleged sexual assault. Elnaaz in an Instagram post recalled how Kashyap 'modified' a sex scene because she was uncomfortable. Elnaaz highlighted that Kashyap "made her feel heard and safe on his set" while shooting Sacred Games.

Norouzi also said, "Sir messaged me and said: “Listen don’t worry I’ll figure it out, just trust me.” I had only shot one day with him for season 1 by then and I wasn’t familiar enough with him to know if I can trust him or no but I just agreed." Elnaaz further wrote, "The day we had to shoot that scene came and I had anxiety the entire time... I knew, now that I am on set they’ll somehow make me do the scene and I won’t be able to say no because I was already told that The Script won’t be changed... I had a feeling I’d have to do the scene even if I didn’t really want to."

"I was called on set and Anurag sir started briefing me as to how he will shoot it keeping in mind, what I had told him I’m not comfortable doing. I felt like crying, I felt like crying because I didn’t expect him to actually keep my concern in mind.. I didn’t expect him to actually shoot it in a way that I would be comfortable with...I didn’t expect him to make sure we shoot the scene with me keeping my clothes on even though it was written otherwise ... I felt like crying because he proved me wrong and kept his word! And once we shot the scene, I did cry in my vanity and I sent him a long message thanking him for being the kind of MAN that he is," Elnaaz concluded.

Meanwhile, Actor Payal Ghosh on Tuesday officially filed a written complaint against director Anurag Kashyap under section 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC. The statement by Ghosh's lawyer reads, "A written complaint has been lodged for the offense rape, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman U/S 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC and Now the victim's statement is being recorded at the police station."

