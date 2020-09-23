Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Taapsee's Defense Of Anurag Kashyap, Supports Payal Ghosh's Right

Sona Mohapatra, whose efforts in the MeToo movement against music composer Anu Malik were widely acknowledged, broke silence over the sexual assault allegations by actor Payal Ghosh against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She took to Twitter and gave her insight into the various developments in the case so far claiming that Ghosh must be heard as the MeToo movement entails a just audience.

The singer also called out actor Taapsee Pannu's defense for Anurag as "the biggest feminist" by claiming that her statement "shows how little she knows". However, Sona also stated that she has worked with Anurag Kashyap and has not experienced any misconduct coming from him.

She wrote,"... read the statement made by Ms Tapsee Pannu about Anurag Kashyap being the ‘biggest feminist’ she knew & I honestly buckled over gobsmacked. Shows how little she knows. Anyone would see otherwise if you just watched his films & his portrayal of women". The singer added, "Having said that.. The #MeToo movement is 1 where someone speaks their truth, in this case Payal is telling her story & for 100’s to be asking me about this has been a harrowing. I’ve worked with Anurag Kashyap. Haven’t experienced anything."

Sona also gave her opinion of the filmmaker but asserted that an investigation should be conducted to figure out if he is guilty of the allegations made by Ghosh. She called Kashyap a "Work In Progress at best".

"A W.I.P in such matters, possibly evolving as a human, like other entitled men at best. ’Biggest Feminist’, Not. Guilty? Should be investigated", wrote Sona.

In a series of tweets, Sona Mohapatra hit back at Bollywood's recent "Smash The Patriarchy" sloganeering by pointing out that none of the big names in the film industry have expressed solidarity with those fighting "lone, punishing battles" but they have stood up in support of the Gangs Of Wasseypur director.

Here's her tweet:

asked by many for a pov having been at the forefront of @IndiaMeToo .Finally saw the video of Ms Payal Ghosh. I stand by her right to tell the world her experience & truth. Maligning other women publicly in the bargain basis heresay, in bad taste & wrong. (1) — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 22, 2020

Payal Ghosh claimed that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her around 2014-15. She tagged the PM Modi seeking action and protection amid possible ‘harm’ to her. The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, also claimed that Kashyap claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with, and named Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi & others.

Actor Payal Ghosh on Tuesday officially filed a written complaint against director Anurag Kashyap under section 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC. The statement by Ghosh's lawyer reads, "A written complaint has been lodged for the offense rape, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman U/S 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC and Now the victim's statement is being recorded at the police station."

