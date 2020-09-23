Richa Chadha 'an Actor Not A Revolutionary'; Lists Lockdown 'prep' Amid Payal Ghosh Row

Actor Richa Chadha has posted a photo of herself on social media entailing a legal warcry against actor Payal Ghosh who had, on Saturday last week, dragged Richa's name in her allegations of sexual abuse against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The Panga actor has listed the creatively fulfilling activities she has kept herself occupied with during the lockdown and stated through the caption on her post that she's "an actor, not a revolutionary".

The actor has further written that certain "situations" in her life are driving her to become a "revolutionary", possibly alluding to the actor's defiance on social media while initiating legal action against Payal Ghosh. Richa Chadha has served a legal notice to Ghosh for "unnecessarily and falsely dragging" her name in a "defamatory manner".

Here's Richa's post:

Last week, Ghosh appeared in an interview with a regional news channel and revealed sensational details of her encounter with the Gangs Of Wasseypur director alleging that he forced himself on her allegedly citing "benefits" for her future in the film industry. In her interview, she also claimed that Kashyap took names of actors including Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi and said that he can ask "favours" from these actors at his beck and call.

In response to this, Richa Chadha, as well as accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, have issued statements from their lawyers stating that legal recourse will be taken by them against the defamatory allegations. However, Payal Ghosh on Tuesday officially filed a written complaint against director Anurag Kashyap under section 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC, Ghosh’s Advocate Nitin Satpute informed Republic TV.

The statement by Ghosh's lawyer reads, "A written complaint has been lodged for the offense rape, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman U/S 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC and Now the victim's statement is being recorded at the police station."

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Payal Ghosh said that she first met the director in 2014 at his office with her manager. Later that day, Payal said Anurag Kashyap invited her to his house for a meal and they had a good conversation about the film industry. The actor further alleged that Kashyap called her again next time, and that was when he allegedly forced himself on her. “When I felt uncomfortable, he told me you do not have to feel shy because his girls do it all the time. They are just a call away, they have a good time with me.”

