Emraan Hashmi: A List Of The Actor's Upcoming Films In 2019-2020

Emraan Hashmi is a popular Indian actor with a firm footing in Bollywood. The actor has worked in several popular films like Murder, Jannat, Raaz, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Tum Mile among the others. Through his career, Hashmi has received three Filmfare Award nominations. The actor also worked as an assistant director for the 2002 horror film Raaz before pursuing a career in acting. Throughout his career, Emraan Hashmi has worked in several popular films. The actor also recently starred in Netflix’s Bard Of Blood. Let’s take a look at Emraan’s upcoming movies.

Father’s Day

Father's Day is a 2019 Bollywood drama-thriller, helmed by Shantanu Baagchi. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The movie is based on the life of Suryakant Bhande Patil, a detective who has solved 120 child kidnapping cases for free. The screenplay of Father's Day is by Ritesh Shah.

Ezra

Ezra is an upcoming Indian supernatural horror film written and directed by Jay Krishnan. It is produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios. The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and is a remake of Malayalam film Ezra. The story of the film revolves around an antique box purchased by the female protagonist, after which the couple experiences paranormal events.

The Body

The Body is a 2019 Bollywood drama-thriller, written and directing by Jeethu Joseph. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika & Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Sunir Kheterpal under the banner Iacom18 Motion Pictures. The trailer of the movie was recently released.

Chehre

Chehre is an upcoming 2020 mystery thriller film directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. It also features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga is an upcoming action crime film directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Starring an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal, and Suniel Shetty, it is a gangster drama set in the eighties and the nineties.

