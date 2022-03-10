Emraan Hashmi Begins Shoot For Upcoming Film, Opposite Akshay Kumar, 'Selfiee' With Selfie

Emraan Hashmi is all set to entertain fans and share the screen space with Akshay Kumar in the film Selfiee. Earlier this year, the makers of the film teased the new project with a fun title song. Now, as per his latest post, Emraan Hashmi has begun shooting for the upcoming movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Emraan Hashmi recently revealed he is starting the shoot of the upcoming entertainer Selfiee. The actor shared a selfie in which he could be seen sitting in his car while wearing a black t-shirt. He also had his glasses on and looked nothing but dapper. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Selfiee time." The actor's fans showered him with love and best wishes for the movie. Many also expressed their excitement to watch the film.

The makers of Selfiee began the film's shoot by seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. The film's director Raj Mehta shared a picture of clapboards with Selfiee written on them placed before a small shrine. In the caption, the director thanked the film's producers for trusting him and being "the best bosses EVER." He further thanked Akshay Kumar for "letting me collaborate with him again and being a guiding light." "@shashankkhaitan for always being there, absolutely selflessly," he added. The director then thanked Emraan Hashmi for being a part of the film and putting his belief in the story. "Couple of other important people to be named a bit later. My entire team, my strength, my core," he concluded.

Emraan Hashmi on co-starring Akshay Kumar in Selfiee

Back in January, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi announced their first collaboration Selfiee with some pictures and an entertaining teaser. Emraan Hashmi also shared a photo with Akshay Kumar in which both of them were sitting on their bikes while the latter was clicking a selfie. The actor also shared a teaser of the film in which he and Akshay Kumar shook some leg. While Akshay Kumar was dressed in a suit, Emraan Hashmi wore casual attire. Sharing the teaser, the Chehre star wrote, "Extremely humbled and honoured to share the driving seat with Akshay Kumar! Get ready, strike your pose because Selfiee is coming to you soon!"

Image: Instagram/@therealemraan