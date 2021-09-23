Emraan Hashmi Heads To Austria After Denying Reports Of Starring In ‘Tiger 3’

Emraan Hashmi recently became the talk of the town as his picture with a fan from Austria went viral. Katrina Kaif and other cast and crew members of the spy thriller, Tiger 3 are also currently shooting in Austria. This comes after Emraan had initially denied that he would be part of the upcoming film.

Emraan Hashmi was recently seen with a fan in Austria, who managed to click a selfie with the actor and also with Katrina Kaif. Kaif is currently in Austria shooting for her upcoming film, Tiger 3.

Emraan Hashmi denies playing a role in Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi recently denied that he would be part of the third instalment of the film franchise in an interview with Pinkvilla. The first film of the franchise was released in 2012 and was titled Ek Tha Tiger, while its sequel was named Tiger Zinda Hai and hit the big screen in 2017.

When Tiger 3 was announced, several reports mentioned that Emraan Hashmi would take on the role of the antagonist. However, he denied these reports in an interview with Pinkvilla. The actor mentioned in the interview that although people are saying he will be seen in the third instalment on the franchise, he mentioned that he has not shot for the film and will not be part of it. He went on to say that he did not know why people were saying such things, as he had never given a quote or mentioned that he would take on a role in the film. The Katrina Kaif starrer will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

Emraan Hashmi was recently in the news after his workout video went viral on social media and caught a lot of attention. The actor put his best foot forward as he posted the video, which sees him lifting dumbles, doing pull-ups, exercising with machines and also pulling battle ropes. His one-minute video saw the actor show determination and strength as he worked through each set of exercises. In his caption, he wrote, "Dear fat, prepare to die" and tagged several individuals including director Anthony D'Souza. The director is known for films including Blue, Boss and many others.

Image: Instagram/@emraanhashmi