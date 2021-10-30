Emraan Hashmi Opens Up On OTT Revolution Ahead Of 'Dybbuk' Release

The advent of OTT platforms over the course of the pandemic has provided a platform for a wide range of stories across several cultures of the world to reach out to all kinds of audiences. With several theatres closed, Indian filmmakers were met with an opportunity to tell unique stories which have reached millions of cinephiles. However, this has also boosted the popularity of international content among the Indian audience resulting in Indian filmmakers to up their game to compete with them.

Addressing the same, actor Emraan Hashmi also weighed in on the topic as his supernatural flick Dybbuk was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 29. He touched upon the need of standing out amongst the international content on OTT as well as Hollywood films being dubbed and theatrically released in the country.

Emraan Hashmi on the need to stand out

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the 42-year-old actor admitted that there is competition in theatres as dubbed Hollywood movies posing a challenge for Indian films with their high scale release. However, he was quick to mention that it is 'great for any industry' as it keeps the artists 'on toes'. He further talked about how it is good for business to 'stand out from the crowd' and encouraged more competition for the same.

Additionally, he talked about series enjoying great success overseas but failing in their own country by giving the example of the South Korean global hit Squid Games. He delivered the series as 'dismal failure' in South Korea, quite a contrast to its number status on Netflix. He further added that people enjoy experiencing new cultures even if it is a conventional trope in their own country. Concluding his statement, Emraan Hashmi stated that there are many people who can enjoy the content that is 'run of the mill for your country'.

On the work front, Hashmi's Dybbuk, directed by Jay K, follows the story of a dybbuk box who is brought home by a newlywed couple. The duo soon starts experiencing paranormal activities around them. Along with the actor, the movie features Nikita Dutta, Manav Kaul, Imaad Shah, Darshana Banik and more.

IMAGE: Instagram/@TheEmraanHashmi