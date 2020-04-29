Emraan Hashmi Recalls Irrfan Khan’s 'casual Instensity', Thanks Him For Inspiring Actors

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recalled his first interaction with talent powerhouse Irrfan Khan who breathed his last at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 29. Emraan took to Twitter to thank him for inspiring actors and said that he had never seen a man so calm and naturalistic.

The first shot that I witnessed as an asst. director was of Irfan khan . Calm , poised and so naturalistic , unlike anything i had seen before.A casual intensity that no other actor could pull off. Thank you Irfan for inspiring us. You will live on in our hearts forever. — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) April 29, 2020

Outpouring of grief

The untimely demise of Irrfan has caused an outpouring of grief and Bollywood celebrities are extending their condolences to the actor’s family. Irrfan had announced in 2018 that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour, a type of cancer. He was under treatment in the UK before his return to India last year. Irrfan had shot to fame with Mira Nair’s Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988. The turning points in his career, however, were the critically acclaimed roles in Haasil and Maqbool at the start of the millennium.

Irrfan Khan had won the National Award for his work for Paan Singh Tomar. He was known for his numerous other acclaimed works in films like Haasil, Maqbool, The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium that fetched him numerous awards.

