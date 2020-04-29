'An Irreparable Loss For Indian Cinema': Bollywood Mourns Irrfan Khan's Untimely Demise

Bollywood has lost an actor par excellence with the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan at the age of 54 on Wednesday. Irrfan khan succumbed to a colon infection after being admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Tuesday. He had been fighting with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons, Babil and Ayan.

The news of his passing away has come as a shock to the industry as they take to their social media and express their condolences. Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu, Shabana Azmi and Ajay Devgn were some of the first ones to pour their condolences and mourn the death of the actor.

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020

Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 29, 2020

So heartbroken on the demise of #IrrfanKhan sir. We are shocked & just sad. My condolences to the family .You will live on forever in our hearts sir. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performances .You were an institution & an inspirational force . RIP 🙏🏻 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 29, 2020

Gutted.

I refuse to accept that he’s gone! You live on through your work, your legacy! You were a kind and evolved soul!

Hope you’re in a better place sir ... condolences to Sutapa ma’am. Really heartbroken !💔💔💔 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 29, 2020

Cinema will always miss you . RIP Irfaan bhai💔. pic.twitter.com/tmjq8aX7Sb — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 29, 2020

An actor that every director wanted to work with. A human being that gave his best in every role. Indian film’s most succesful export to Hollywood. A man loved by all. Sad to see #IrrfanKhan leave us, after what we thought was suucesfull fight against cancer. God bess you Irfan . — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 29, 2020

A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence ,and a beautiful human being , you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. ⁦@irrfank⁩ We lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QdEBiSUegw — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 29, 2020

So sad that we have lost an actor par excellence and beyond that a lovely person @irrfank .you will always remain in our hearts sir. Strength to the family. RIP 💔 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 29, 2020

