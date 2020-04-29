'An Irreparable Loss For Indian Cinema': Bollywood Mourns Irrfan Khan's Untimely Demise

Bollywood News

Bollywood stars have poured in their condolences through social media as they mourn the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Irrfan Khan

Bollywood has lost an actor par excellence with the untimely demise of Irrfan Khan at the age of 54 on Wednesday. Irrfan khan succumbed to a colon infection after being admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Tuesday. He had been fighting with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons, Babil and Ayan.

The news of his passing away has come as a shock to the industry as they take to their social media and express their condolences. Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu, Shabana Azmi and Ajay Devgn were some of the first ones to pour their condolences and mourn the death of the actor. 

Read | Actor Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai hospital; team releases statement 

Read | Irrfan Khan's fans pray for his speedy recovery after actor gets hospitalised at Kokilaben 

Read | Timeline of Irrfan Khan's battle with neuroendocrine tumour | From diagnosis to comeback 

Read | Irrfan Khan's spokesperson clarifies on 'extreme assumptions' on health, read statement

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories