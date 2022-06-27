'Selfiee' Director Reveals Key Akshay Kumar Suggestion Before Deciding To Take Up Project

Akshay Kumar is one of the most active stars in the film industry with a series of films lined up in his kitty. Among his long list of upcoming films, the actor also has Raj Mehta's Selfiee. He wrapped up a schedule of the movie in April, earlier this year, with co-stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. As the film is currently in production, its director Raj Mehta recently revealed that it was Akshay Kumar who suggested remaking the 2019 Malayalam film Driving License.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, director Raj Mehta recently opened up about his next film Selfiee. Touted to be a comedy-drama, the film is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving License which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo director talked about the film's progress and also how he got the idea of making the movie.

The director revealed that a major part of the film has been already shot and only some bits are remaining. He further mentioned how he is not into making a complete remake of the film but is trying to adapt it for the Hindi audience. He said, "Our attempt was always to adapt it and not remake. We have adapted it for the Hindi audience and bring it in that syntax." He further added that he had watched the film only once and said, "Believe me when I say this, I have seen Driving Licence just once to decide if I want to make it or not."

The director, who worked with Akshay Kumar in the 2020 film Good Newzz, revealed it was the latter who suggested he watch Driving License. He said, "Akshay sir was the one who suggested me the film, I watched it and really liked it. After that, I have not seen the film because I wanted to adapt the plot for our audience."

Raj Mehta on working with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi

Selfiee would mark Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's maiden collaboration. Talking about working with the two stars in the film, Raj Mehta revealed that it is easy to work with them. He called Akshay Kumar "funnier" off-screen than on screen. He added how the two actors "keep chilling" on the film sets.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar