Emraan Hashmi's 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded' Hits 14 Mn Views; Actor Pens A Thank You Note

Emraan Hashmi's original version of the song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa released in 2006. Voiced by Himesh Reshammiya, the song reportedly gathered a heap of praises from the audience. The makers of Hashmi's upcoming film The Body decided to remake the song. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded was released online and has successfully set the bar high.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa reloaded hits 14 million views

With the whole remake trend going on in Bollywood, the makers of The Body decided to remake one of Emraan Hashmi's popular hits. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded from The Body is a peppy track that features Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Natasha Stankovic and Scarlet Mellish Wilson. Recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, the video song is choreographed by Adil Shaikh. The song was released on November 26 and has hit 14 million views within four days of its release. Sharing about his happiness and gratitude, Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram and thanked his fans for pouring love on his song. He wrote, "Ten million views and counting." Have a look.

The Body stars Rishi Kapoor, who has made his comeback after a brief period post battling a disease. The movie is reported to be a horror-thriller inspired by the Spanish thriller El Cuerpo. With the film's release date being just around the corner, the makers have launched back-to-back posters of the film. They also unveiled the trailer of the much-anticipated movie on November 14, and fans have gushed to talk about Rishi Kapoor's striking character in the film. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, popularly known for his Malayalam films and his famous hit titled Drishyam in Bollywood, The Body will hit the screens on December 13. Watch the trailer here.

