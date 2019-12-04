Sridevi's English Vinglish Director Gauri Shinde Recounts Her Special Bond With The Actor

Sridevi was one of the most sought after Bollywood actress back in the 80s and the 90s and was regarded as the first female superstar of Indian cinema. Her last two films Mom and English Vinglish was a major hit both commercially and was also critically acclaimed. The late actress passed away tragically on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. Recently on December 1, 2019, Boney Kapoor launched a book by Satyarth Nayak on his late wife titled Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess at a Lit fest held in New Delhi. Bollywood megastar Deepika Padukone and the English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde were also present at the event sharing moments of their experiences with the late superstar. Take a look at the glimpse of the special bond between the Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde shared with the late actress.

Gauri Shinde on Sridevi

At the literature festival in Delhi, Gauri Shinde spoke about the time she was working with the late actor for English Vinglish. She said that the two of them got along with each other very well. They connected on the psyche level and that is why both were able to communicate smoothly with respect to the direction and portrayal in the movie. Gauri mentioned that Sridevi had a great sense of humour which was portrayed on the reel as well. Gauri Shinde also expressed her interest to work with Sridevi in future but unfortunately, it could not happen. She added that they both shared instant chemistry which is very rare to find in people as it was so special to her. The book was launched by Boney Kapoor at the Delhi event and also has a foreword written by the actor Kajol.

[Instagram] Deepika Padukone, Boney Kapoor and Gauri Shinde at the book launch of Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess' at #TLFDelhi. Via Janhvi Kapoor's story ❤ pic.twitter.com/jqu6YBazJt — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) December 1, 2019

The posthumous awards for the legendary actor Sridevi

The veteran actor Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in an unfortunate incident at a Dubai hotel causing a deep loss for her family and the Indian cinema. In the loving memory of the Sadma actor, her wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore on the occasion of her birthday this year. Recently she was also honoured posthumously with an ANR Award along with the veteran actor Rekha for their contribution to the Indian film industry. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor received the ANR award on the behalf of his late wife.

