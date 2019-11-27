Janhvi Kapoor Reminisces Time With Sridevi, Says “My Childhood Smells Like My Mom”

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most prominent faces in the Hindi film industry and fans often see glimpses of Sridevi in her. She debuted in Bollywood with the film Dhadak and gained immense love from fans and critics. She was appreciated for her work in the film and is currently set to appear in many films further on.

“My childhood smells like my mom” – says Janhvi Kapoor

It has been nearly two years since Bollywood lost Sridevi. Janhvi has said that her mother has always been a motivator and a guiding light for her. Janhvi has never refrained from opening up to how she feels about the loss of her mother. She is often candid regarding this issue and takes her time reminiscing about the times she had while Sridevi was present with her. Recently the actor said that during her childhood she used to spend time with her mother, in her Chennai home. She further added that Sridevi often wore Mogra flowers in her hair and had them all over the house. This makes her reminiscent of the childhood she spent with Sridevi. Janhvi further revealed that during her first stage show in school, it was her mother who did her first make up.

Currently, Janhvi Kapoor is working on Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. The actor has also begun preparations for shooting Takht. She will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena's biopic titled The Kargil Girl.

