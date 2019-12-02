Deepika Padukone & Boney Kapoor Unveil 'Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar'; Latter Breaks Down

Deepika Padukone and Boney Kapoor recently graced the launch event of Satyarth Nayak's book on late Bollywood actor Sridevi. The book is titled Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar as it details Sridevi's journey in Indian cinema. The iconic Sridevi was commemorated by actor Deepika Padukone in her speech as she fondly remembered her bond with the late actor, whereas Boney Kapoor broke down while talking about his wife and was later consoled by Deepika. Director Gauri Shinde, who worked with the late veteran actor in English Vinglish, had also been present at the event.

Take a look:

As an honorable tribute to the late Mr.India actor, the book also features Sridevi's personal life along with her professional life in Hindi as well as the South Indian film industry. Deepika Padukone reminisced to the beginning of her career as an actor and recalled how both Sridevi and Boney Kapoor would laud her performances and encourage her. Deepika revealed that she had been close to Sridevi and was extremely fond of her and considered it an honour to be a part of the book launch. The actor was dressed in an off-white saree with a choker neckpiece for the event.

Have a look at the actor's ensemble:

An actor with a legacy

The legendary veteran actor Sridevi passed away last year on February 24, 2018, in an unfortunate bathtub incident at a Dubai hotel. Her untimely demise is a grave loss for Indian cinema. As a tribute to the Sadma actor, a wax statue of hers was also unveiled at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore earlier this year. She was also honored posthumously with the ANR Award for her contribution to cinema at an event last month. Sridevi was last seen in a cameo appearance in the film Zero which was directed by Aanand L Rai.

