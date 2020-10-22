Eros Now Apologises After #BoycottErosNow Trends Online Over ‘vulgar’ Navratri Memes

After United States Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ niece Meena, OTT platform Eros Now has hurt sentiments of Hindus across the globe after the production company shared "vulgar" tweets and memes on Navratri. On Thursday morning, Twitter witnessed the hashtag #BoycottErosNow as one of its top trends.

Ever since the 9-day festival commenced on Saturday, Eros Now has been posting pictures from films produced by their company. One of the many posts, starring Katrina Kaif, with the caption, “Do you want to put the ratri in my Navratri” and the other having Salman Khan with the words, “You need a dandi to play dandiya – I have one.” has irked the netizens. It looks like with some of their posts, Eros Now intended to suggest colours and fashion advice to their followers on social media for Navratri.

'We have deleted the concerned posts'

Soon after the production house issued an apology through a tweet saying, "We at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not, and it has never been, our intention to hurt anyone's emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and we apologise for having offended anybody's sentiments."

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the trend and said that ‘all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub.’ Kangana added that one must preserve cinema as a ‘community viewing theatre experience’.

We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience,its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME @ErosNow pic.twitter.com/qKHde2R4HI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Kangana in another tweet said that it was not different for international platforms, the content was ‘sensational’ as ‘overtly sexual, deeply gruesome brutal, violent content’ was being manufactured to ‘arouse the viewer’s sexual appetite’ and that it was hard to clear.

Even on international streaming platforms the nature of the content is sensational we need to manufacture overtly sexual, deeply gruesome brutal, violent content, essentially to arouse the viewer’s sexual appetite, very difficult to get any other content cleared by their teams. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

#BoycottErosNow #BoycottBollywood #BoycottBigBoss14 pic.twitter.com/YkuvspOf5U — SHIV DEV SARVESH PATEL (@SDSARVESHPATEL2) October 22, 2020

