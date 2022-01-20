A wedding is one of the most memorable occasions in everyone's life as they cherish the memories of the special day throughout their lives. With the wedding season going on, actress Esha Deol became nostalgic and took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from her wedding. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Esha Deol treated her fans with a monochromatic throwback picture from her wedding, but what caught fans' attention was her quirky caption and her unusual pose.

Esha Deol's recent 'Throwback Thursday' post

In the picture, Esha Deol was dressed in bridal attire, sporting her outfit with a trail of heavy bangles in her hands. Esha paired her outfit with some heavy jewellery. The Na Tum Jaano Na Hum actress covered her face with her hands as she posed for the picture. From the picture, we got glimpses of her beautiful Mehendi too. Sharing the picture Esha captioned the post as -"OMG! I’m a “Bahu” now P.s that expression - when u go from biker chick to bahu ! #throwbackthursday #throwback to me being #justmarried #indianbahu."

Here take a look at the post-

Fans showered love on Esha's post and instantly flooded the comments section with compliments like "looking Damm pretty", "beautiful"," what expressions" and many more.

For the unversed, Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter, Esha Deol tied the knot to businessman Bharat Takhtani in a grand wedding on June 29, 2012. The two met at an inter-school competition and then became friends. They became serious for each other later during the shoot of Hema Malini's directorial, Tell Me O Kkhuda. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Radhya, in October 2017 and their second child, daughter Miraya was born in 2019.

Esha Deol's Upcoming projects

On the work front, Esha will be seen in the psychological crime drama, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Raashi Khanna in lead roles. The series will mark Ajay's OTT debut. The film is the Indian adaptation of the British series Luther that originally featured Idris Elba in the lead role. It will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Image:Instagram@imeshadeol