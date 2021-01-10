Esha Deol's Instagram Account Hacked, Handle Name Changed To 'Instagram Support'

Actor Esha Deol on Sunday said her Instagram account has been hacked and alerted her followers to not engage with it in case they receive a message from her profile. Deol took to Twitter and shared a screenshot where she received a "copyright violation" message, after which the security of her Instagram account was compromised.

Her display name has been changed to "Instagram Support". "This morning my official Instagram account ''imeshadeol'' got hacked, so please don't reply to any message if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience," the 39-year-old actor wrote.

Recently, legendary singer Asha Bhosle, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan, actor Vikrant Massey and choreographer-director Farah Khan's social media accounts were also hacked.

On the professional front, Esha Deol made her debut in 2003 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and later featured in movies like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Dhoom, LOC Kargil, No Entry, Kaal, Just Married and Tell Me O Kkhuda, and more. After her wedding to businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012, Esha took a break from acting and made a comeback with short film Cakewalk in 2018. Esha and Bharat are proud parents of two daughters — Miraya and Radhya.

(With PTI inputs)

