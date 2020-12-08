Esha Deol Wishes Father Dharmendra On 85th B'day, Says 'Wish You The Best Of Health'

Veteran star Dharmendra turned 85 years old on December 8, Tuesday. As wishes were pouring in for the star, the actor's daughter Esha Deol took to her Instagram handle and shared a post wishing him on his 85th birthday. She shared a series of two pictures with Dharmendra and also penned a heartfelt caption for the latter. Take a look at Esha Deol's Instagram post for Dharemndra's birthday.

Esha wishes father Dharmendra on his birthday

In this Instagram post, Esha Deol shared two pictures of her posing with Dharmendra. The father-daughter duo stunned in white shirts and denim. They can be spotted twinning in their outfits. Dharmendra posed holding Esha Deol's hand. He also sported a black cap. Esha had her hair tied in a bun. As seen in the caption, Esha Deol said, "Holding on to this hand for eternity“. She further extended her wishes saying, "Love you papa ♥ï¸ Happy Birthday Wish you happiness & the best of health always ðŸ§¿". Esha Deol also shared an Instagram story for Dharmendra.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Dharmendra and Esha were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "happpy birthdayyyyy sir we love uuuuuu", while another added, "Wish you very very happy birthday sirâ¤ï¸". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Dharmendra's son Bobby Deol also wished the actor on social media. Bobby took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture. The black and white image features young Bobby Deol kissing Dharmendra on his cheeks. In this Instagram post, the father-son pair wore the same shirts and started the twinning trend long back. Dharmendra looks candid as he holds Bobby Deol with love. Wishing his father on Instagram, Bobby Deol wrote, "Love you Papa â¤ï¸ ... Happy Birthday ðŸ¤—". Take a look at Bobby Deol's Instagram post wishing Dharmendra on his 85th birthday.

