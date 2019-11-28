Here Are 'Jannat 2' Actor Esha Gupta's Stunning Fashion Looks On Her Birthday

Popular Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is turning a year older today. The Jannat-2 actor has stunned her fans a number of times by her acting performances and stunning movies. Esha Gupta is a fashion diva who always gives major fashion goals to her crazy fans and looks gorgeous in her outfits. Be it her casual, formal or traditional looks, she slays in each and every attire that she wears. As the star turns 34 today, let us have a look at some of the best stylish looks from her Instagram feed-

Check out these stunning fashion styles of Esha Gupta-

1. Black dress with an off-shoulder look and one side full sleeve. The actor looks stunning in this attire.

2. Esha Gupta in this picture is wearing a yellow color traditional outfit, which is looking awesome on her.

3. Here, Esha Gupta has worn a green and gold Anarkali dress which looks beautiful on the actor.

4. In this picture, Esha Gupta is looking beautiful in the dark green attire which carries a bralette, a palazzo pant, and a jacket.

5. Here, Esha has worn a blue shimmery high-slit dress with a belt around the waist. The outfit looks stunning because of the long feathery cloth behind the dress.

6. Esha Gupta styled a black polka dot pant-suit in this look and she no doubt looks stunning in this attire. She completed the look with a golden necklace and high heels.

