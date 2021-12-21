'Euphoria' Season 2 Trailer Out: All Details About Cast, Episodes, Shoot Locations & More

After a cliffhanger ending of the first season, fans have been waiting for Zendaya to return as Rue Bennett in Euphoria Season 2. The show is set to return to HBO soon and take fans on a rollercoaster ride of drama, emotions and much more. While fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of what the show will bring with its new season, the makers recently unveiled its official trailer. Here are all the details about the upcoming season of the drama series.

The new trailer of Euphoria was indeed promising as it confirmed the new season will be filled with much more drama. The trailer saw Zendaya's Rue being extremely possessive about a mysterious suitcase. It is later revealed that it had some drugs and illegal substances. The trailer proceeds with the reunion of Zendaya's Rue and Hunter Schafer's Jules, who last saw each other on a platform in the first season's finale. It becomes clear that Rue will go through a lot in the coming season with her new decision of lagging around drugs and falling in love with Jules. Moreover, the upcoming season will also see students at Rue's high school going through their own troubles, such as Cassie's breakdown and more bad behaviour from Nate. Euphoria Season 2 trailer definitely gave some chills to fans as they wait to know how things will unfold in Rue and her schoolmates' lives.

Euphoria Season 2 cast and shooting locations

Euphoria Season 2 will see Zendaya reprise her role as Rue Bennett. Several other members will also return to their respective roles, including Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Nika king as Leslie Bennett, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Aglee Smith as McKay, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett and others. The show's plot revolves around distressed high school kids who go through various troubles in their lives. The drama has been filmed at Ulysses S Grant High School in Valley Glen, California.

Euphoria Season 2 release date and episodes

The TV series Euphoria Season 2 will arrive on HBO on January 9, 2022. While the number of episodes has not been revealed yet, it is expected the second season will have at least eight episodes. The makers did unveil the first two episodes will be released on January 9 and January 16, 2022, respectively.

Image: Instagram/@euphoria