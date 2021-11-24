‘Euphoria 2’ Release Date, Trailer Out; Zendaya, Jacob Elordi Reprise Roles In Teen Drama

As Zendaya-starrer teen drama television series, Euphoria was released in 2019, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season. The actor recently dropped in the Euphoria 2 trailer for the fans and even unveiled the release date leaving them in excitement.

Emmy award winner, Zendaya recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared the Euphoria 2 teaser with all her fans. The teaser depicted a thrilling glimpse of Zendaya's character, Rue Bennett, who is a recovering teenage drug addict along with a sneak peek at her topsy-turvy life. In the caption, the actor further announced the Euphoria Season 2's release date and mentioned that it is set to hit the screens on January 9.

'Euphoria' Season 2 release date

The moment Zendaya dropped the teaser on social media, many of the celebrity artists as well as fans took to the video clip and expressed their excitement for the new season. Celebrities namely Harry Holland, Tuwaine, Jacob Batalon, Ebonee Davis, Logan Laurice Browning and others took to the comments section and cheered for the actor. Many fans also expressed their excitement for the new season and dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Some of them also added fire emojis in the comments to depict how fiery the new teaser was while others mentioned that they cannot wait further for the release of the new season.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the Euphoria 2 teaser:

'Euphoria 2' cast

Apart from Zendaya, other popular cast members that are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season will include Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Nika King as Leslie Bennett, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Algee Smith as McKay, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Austin Abrams as Ethan Lewis, Javon Walton as Ashtray, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard and others.

Created and written by Sam Levinson, the show is loosely based on the Israeli tv miniseries of the same name and revolves around the lives of a bunch of high school students struggling through their experiences of love, identity, sex, drugs, friendships, and trauma. While the series has received various nominations by prestigious awards, Zendaya won an Emmy for her performance in the series.

(Image: Instagram/@Euphoria)