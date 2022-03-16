Evelyn Sharma Posts Breastfeeding Pictures Amid Recent Trolls; Says 'All Day, Every Day'

Celebrities across the world like Angelina Jolie and Chrissy Teigen amongst many others have emphasised the importance of breastfeeding, shared their thoughts on doing so in public and opened up on their experiences of nursing their child through this act. In India, actors like Neha Dhupia, Sameera Reddy, and Lisa Haydon have put out posts related to their breastfeeding moments in order to highlight the 'freedom to feed' or the pressures that a new mother goes through during the phase.

In recent days, new mom Evelyn Sharma has been making headlines for posting photos of her breastfeeding her daughter. The actor has been at the receiving end of trolls for posting the pictures. However, she has continued to post the pictures and raise awareness.

A glimpse of this was her latest picture where she shared that breastfeeding had become a part of her daily routine.

Evelyn Sharma posts series of breastfeeding pictures despite trolls

Evelyn has been active on Instagram since welcoming her first child, a daughter Ava, with husband Tushaan Bhindi in November. The Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani star regularly posts heartwarming moments with her little one, and some of them also included the breastfeeding moments.

In her latest post, the mother-daughter duo is seen seated on a sofa and Evelyn held the child in her arms to breastfeed her. She captioned the post, "All day, every day. 👼🏻 #breastisbest."

In an interview with a media publication in January, she had reacted to the trolls on the posts, and said that there was nothing to be shy about. She added that it was a symbol of 'strength and vulnerability' and called it a 'beautiful process.'

Netizens also supported her amid the trolling for the pictures, by calling her 'Super Mumma', 'beautiful' and more.



Evelyn Sharma opens up on reason for posting breastfeeding pictures

Evelyn Sharma had shared her reason for posting the pictures, stating that it had become her 'whole life' during the current phase. She termed it as a 'full time job' that involved 'extra hours and sleepless nights.' However, the 35-year-old said that it was worth it as one could see a 'happy and healthy baby'.

In another post, Evelyn termed the act as 'mentally and physically exhausting.' However, she highlighted the bond that was being formed between a mother and a baby and termed it as 'absolutely beautiful and truly worth it.'

Image: Instagram/@evelyn_sharma