The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Katrina Kaif: When The 'Bharat' Star Proved That Yellow Is Her Happy Colour, See Pics

Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif is lauded by fans for her alluring fashion statements. Read on to check out Katrina Kaif's most-loved yellow coloured outfits of 2019. See pics

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat, alongside Salman Khan. Even though the actor has been off-the-screen for quite a while, she does not fail to impress her fans with her regular updates. Kaif is currently basking in the success of her recently launched cosmetic brand Kay By Katrina. Ever since the actor made a debut on social media in 2017, her Instagram has been a paradise for her fans. Known for her glamorous choices, Katrina Kaif's style game is always on point. Have a look at the times she donned the best bright yellow outfits.

Katrina Kaif's yellow attire 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Recently, Katrina Kaif sported a halter neck yellow dress while promoting Kay By Katrina. With bold makeup and red lips, Katrina looked classy. She left her hair open, allowing them to bounce naturally.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

The next picture shows Katrina Kaif wearing a body-fit yellow dress for an event. The dress in itself spoke volumes with a bright colour. Her neatly straightened hairstyle added to the glamour of the outfit. Katrina kept the look simple and chic which was loved by fans.

Read | Saif Ali Khan's Movies That Did Not Perform Well At The Box Office

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

The Zero actor wore an off-shoulder knitted yellow dress while promoting a footwear brand. Katrina Kaif opted for minimal makeup and sported a quirky pair of shoes. All eyes were on her perfect strokes of highlighter. 

Read | Winter Fashion: Inspiration From Bollywood Celebrities For Style

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina Kaif donned a yellow abstract print dress while promoting Bharat. She went on to wear very dainty jewellery, that added more glam to her overall look. With huge hoops and bouncy hair, she looked perfect. 

Read | Kangana Ranaut: 'Fashion' Actor's Downs Before Rise In Bollywood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

The next picture shows Katrina wearing a yellow shirt, as she posed in the Maldives. She overloaded her neck with junk jewellery and opted for the beachy waves hairstyle. The Ek Tha Tiger actor looked stunning in her photoshoot pictures.

Read | Fashion Update: Winter essentials that will keep you warm yet stylish this season

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES