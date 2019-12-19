Katrina Kaif: When The 'Bharat' Star Proved That Yellow Is Her Happy Colour, See Pics

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat, alongside Salman Khan. Even though the actor has been off-the-screen for quite a while, she does not fail to impress her fans with her regular updates. Kaif is currently basking in the success of her recently launched cosmetic brand Kay By Katrina. Ever since the actor made a debut on social media in 2017, her Instagram has been a paradise for her fans. Known for her glamorous choices, Katrina Kaif's style game is always on point. Have a look at the times she donned the best bright yellow outfits.

Katrina Kaif's yellow attire

Recently, Katrina Kaif sported a halter neck yellow dress while promoting Kay By Katrina. With bold makeup and red lips, Katrina looked classy. She left her hair open, allowing them to bounce naturally.

The next picture shows Katrina Kaif wearing a body-fit yellow dress for an event. The dress in itself spoke volumes with a bright colour. Her neatly straightened hairstyle added to the glamour of the outfit. Katrina kept the look simple and chic which was loved by fans.

The Zero actor wore an off-shoulder knitted yellow dress while promoting a footwear brand. Katrina Kaif opted for minimal makeup and sported a quirky pair of shoes. All eyes were on her perfect strokes of highlighter.

Katrina Kaif donned a yellow abstract print dress while promoting Bharat. She went on to wear very dainty jewellery, that added more glam to her overall look. With huge hoops and bouncy hair, she looked perfect.

The next picture shows Katrina wearing a yellow shirt, as she posed in the Maldives. She overloaded her neck with junk jewellery and opted for the beachy waves hairstyle. The Ek Tha Tiger actor looked stunning in her photoshoot pictures.

