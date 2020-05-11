Explore Sonam Kapoor's Lavish Delhi Home As She Shares 'snapshots During Quarantine'

Sonam Kapoor on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share 'snapshots' of her lavish and beautiful Delhi residence. Sharing pictures from her bedroom, study, living room, kitchen, and the sprawling lawn, Sonam captioned the series as, 'Snapshots of Quarantine; @vegnonveg for @hypebeast .. #StayHomeSnaps #ShotOniPhone." [sic]

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja features in many pictures — seen working at the standing desk, reading a book at his shelf, or exercising in the lawn with brother. Sonam too can be seen cooking in the kitchen.

Calling their house 'dreamy' and 'stunning', many fans were in awe of Sonam's Delhi home. Take a look at the pictures —

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood's diva Sonam Kapoor seems to be wandering with her thoughts. The actress is currently quarantined with her husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi. The actress who is eagerly waiting for the lockdown to get over shared a picture on social media and expressed her feelings of "flying." Sonam who recently celebrated her second marriage anniversary with Anand shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram and expressed her emotion of flying in the open freely.

