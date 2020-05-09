Sonam Kapoor's Weekly Roundup | Here Is What Sonam Was Up To This Week

Due to Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have turned to social media for keeping their fans entertained. Amid this, actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her second wedding anniversary this week with her husband Anand Ahuja. Not only that, but Sonam Kapoor also reacted to the 'bois locker room' incident. Here is what all Sonam Kapoor was up to this week.

Weekly Celeb roundup- Sonam Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor on May 8 celebrated her second anniversary with husband Anand Ahuja. She took to her Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note for her husband. Sonam Kapoor shared a major throwback picture on her Instagram where she gave Anand Ahuja a kiss on his cheek and Anand Ahuja had goofy expressions on. In the caption of the picture, Sonam Kapoor called Anand Ahuja a vegan who can do complicated yoga positions. Check out the picture here.

Sonam Kapoor recently shared some throwback pictures of herself. Every picture had a quirky caption. Her husband Anand Ahuja quickly started posting hilarious comments on her pictures. Here is a look at some of the pictures and what Anand Ahuja commented on them.

On the first picture, Anand Ahuja commented saying "falling off the couch at home like ... 😂⚡️😘".

On the second picture, Anand Ajusa commented "SMH. But you’re in PJs (and kaftans) ALL the time!". The funny comment immediately captured everyone's attention. Check out the comments here.

On the other hand, recently, Sonam Kapoor reacted to the bois locker room incident. Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram story shared a video of a girl who is sharing awareness about a group of schoolboys who were reading women. In the caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote "Who the **** are these gross boys? Name them, shame them and cancel them". Check out the picture here.

Sonam Kapoor also went ahead to share another post on her Instagram story. It reads, “This reeks of entitlement and gross negligence on their parents' part. The parents are to be blamed for raising sons who don’t respect human beings and spoiling them. And boys you should be ashamed.”

