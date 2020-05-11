'Extended Mother's Day', Says Babil Sharing A Pic With Irrfan Khan And Sutapa Sikdar

Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with father and mother Sutapa Sikdar as an 'Extended Mother's Day' post. Calling her mother a 'Queen', Babil shared a beautiful candid picture with his parents.

Ever since the actor's untimely demise, his son Babil Khan has been sharing many of his memories of his father through his Instagram handle. Recently, Babil also shared two throwback videos of his father taking a dip in a river with freezing cold water.

Irrfan Khan hailed as a ‘Guardian Angel’ by villagers who are naming a locality after him

Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares actor's candid photo with a cat, leaves fans emotional

Irrfan Khan breathed his last at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 29. He had been admitted to the hospital after suffering from colon infection. The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had been undergoing treatment for the same in the UK. He had returned to India last year and had been actively working in films too. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan.

Not lost, have gained in every which way: Sutapa Sikdar on actor-husband Irrfan

Irrfan Khan''s producer-wife, Sutapa Sikdar, on Thursday wrote an emotional post along with the picture of the late actor. The 54-year-old actor lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He is survived by Sutapa and their two sons -- Babil and Ayaan.

Sutapa shared an image on Facebook, which she turned into her display picture, where she had wrapped her arms around Irrfan and the duo are smiling, looking in the camera. "I have not lost, I have gained in every which way..." she captioned the picture.

Irrfan''s son, Babil also took to Instagram and uploaded a story, writing, he was "deeply grateful'' for the condolences coming in from all over the world.

"Although, I hope you understand that right now I''m not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you," he said.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.