Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Actor's Candid Photo With A Cat, Leaves Fans Emotional

Late actor Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil Khan took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of the actor who can be seen playing with his cat. He also shared a video which seems to have been taken by Irrfan himself where the cat can be seen licking his hand. Many of his fans and followers have commented on the post with heart emojis and expressed how much they will miss the actor's presence on screen.

Ever since the actor's untimely demise, his son Babil Khan has been sharing many of his memories of his father through his Instagram handle. Recently, Babil also shared two throwback videos of his father taking a dip in a river with freezing cold water. From what it looks like, the place comes across as a hill station and Irrfan Khan can be heard saying, 'It is ice' while his friends cheer him for jumping in the water.

Irrfan Khan breathed his last at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on April 29. He had been admitted to the hospital after suffering from colon infection. The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had been undergoing treatment for the same in the UK. He had returned to India last year and had been actively working in films too. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and his sons Babil and Ayaan.

