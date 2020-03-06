Janhvi Kapoor's Name Is Inspired By Sridevi's 'Judaai'? Read Facts About The 'Dhadak' Star

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of Ghost Stories, is just two films old in Bollywood and already enjoys a massive fan following across the country. With her on-point red carpet appearances and mesmerising onscreen performances, she surely has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses. Here are a few facts about the actor you probably had no idea about.
Jahnvi has a busy schedule this year, as the actor has nearly seven releases lined up. She will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Rooh Afzana. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role. She also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in her kitty, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena.
