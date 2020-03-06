Janhvi Kapoor's Name Is Inspired By Sridevi's 'Judaai'? Read Facts About The 'Dhadak' Star

Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of Ghost Stories, is just two films old in Bollywood and already enjoys a massive fan following across the country. With her on-point red carpet appearances and mesmerising onscreen performances, she surely has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses. Here are a few facts about the actor you probably had no idea about.

Facts about Janhvi

As mentioned by a leading news journalist in a media interaction, Janhvi Kapoor is named after Urmila Matondkar's character Janhvi from the film Judaai. She was reportedly born around the same time.

As mentioned by Janhvi Kapoor in an interview, the actor expressed her wish to work in the sequel of her mother Sridevi's film, Sadma. She had revealed that Sadma is one of the best films she has ever seen, which also has a touching story.

Reportedly, the actor has watched only five films of her mother, Sridevi.

As per reports, Janhvi Kapoor had to gain 6 kilos to step in the shoes of her character in the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actor had to attend several vigorous training sessions to portray an Air Force officer onscreen.

Reportedly, Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan had banned Janhvi Kapoor from using phones on film sets of Dhadak, after one of the film's look was leaked online.

Reportedly, Dharma Productions had signed Janhvi for Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff but the film did not go on floors for some time and he decided to launch her in Dhadak.

Sridevi passed away a few months before seeing her daughter's debut film.

Janhvi on the professional front:

Jahnvi has a busy schedule this year, as the actor has nearly seven releases lined up. She will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Rooh Afzana. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the much-anticipated film also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role. She also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in her kitty, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena.

