Janhvi Kapoor Drops Funny Comment On Kartik Aaryan's Fractured Hand; Fans Share Concern

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the limelight in Bollywood as his back-to-back movies are doing incredibly well with the audience. The actor who is only 9 years old in the industry, enjoys a massive fan following ever since his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. After romancing Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal, the actor is all set to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his next titled Dostana 2. And now, Kapoor’s recent comment on Kartik’s picture has sent fans in a tizzy.

Janhvi Kapoor drops a hilarious comment on Kartik Aaryan’s picture

Kartik Aaryan, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself showing his fractured hand at an event. While fans in huge numbers shared concern about his hand, Dostana 2 co-star Janhvi Kapoor drops a hilarious comment on Kartik’s picture. She says, ‘Haath Todke Swaagat kar rahe hai aap 🙏🏼’. Take a look.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor says 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' feels like debut reboot, here is why

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif ace the style game: Fashion looks of the day

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s photos from the recent Awards function have gone massively viral. The actor is making headlines as he is seen bonding with Sooryavanshi actor Katrina Kaif now. On March 5, Kartik took to his Instagram to share photos with Katrina, in which the latter can be seen checking up on his hand. Have a look.

Also Read | LFW 2020: Janhvi Kapoor's Vibrant Dress Makes Heads Turn, Vicky Kaushal Is Sensational

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movies

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movies include Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aryan and Sharan Sharma's directorial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actor is also roped in for Karan Johar's Takht featuring a super cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar amongst others. Janhvi also has Roohi Afza in her kitty along with Rajkummar Rao.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani share 'love' for 'Angrezi Medium'; watch videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.