Yami Gautam's Famous Dialogues From Her Films Like Junooniyat To Uri!

One of the successful actors who rose from television to Bollywood, Yami Gautam has become a popular name in the industry. From debuting with Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor to Bala, she has managed to make a place for herself in industry and has won many hearts. She is remembered for her role in movies like Badlapur and Kaabil. Let’s take a look at some of the best dialogues from her films.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Rings In Birthday With Family, Treats Fans With Glimpses From The Bash

“Pyar Ek parchai ki Tarah hai ... jab tak uski aadat padh jaati hai, shaam ho jaati hai”

This dialogue is from the movie Junooniyat which was released in the year 2016. The film featured Yami Gautam and Pulkit Samrat in the lead roles. The film is an intense love story of a soldier named Captain Jahan and a girl Suhani who is looking for true love.

“Pyar woh safar hai joh meelon mein nahi ... gehrai mein naapa jaata hai”

This famous dialogue is from the romantic drama Sanam Re which features Yami Gautam, Pulkil Samrat and Urvashi Rautela in the lead roles. The story revolves around an ambitious Himachali boy Akash (Pulkit Samrat), who is lured to Mumbai by his dreams. He leaves his family, hometown and childhood sweetheart Shruti (Yami Gautam) for the same. Years later, they meet in Canada and time stands still, but destiny has other plans.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Birthday: Best Movies Of The Bala Actor You Must Check Out

“Do Negatives Positive Kaise Ho Sakte Hain”

The dialogue is from the movie Kaabil which features Yami Gautam and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. The story is of a blind man who is seeking to take revenge against a corrupt politician and his brother after his wife is raped and killed. The film had Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy (who are siblings in real life) play villains together for the first time.

“Zyada natak kiya na toh tere akhrot tere munh se bahar nikaal dungi”

The dialogue is from the film URI: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead is one of the biggest hits of the year. The film which released on January 11 and garnered appreciation from critics and the audiences. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film emerged as a massive box office hit.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam Hits Back At Troll Mocking 'I'm From Chandigarh' Comment

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam: The Actor Shares Stories From Her Struggling Days

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.